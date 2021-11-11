‘Patriot Scholarship’ to give full rides to Texas A&M ROTC scholarship students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced today that members of the Corps of Cadets who are ROTC scholarship recipients will now receive a full ride with the new Patriot Scholarship.

ROTC scholarships cover all tuition and fees and the new funding will now cover room and board, closing the gap and providing full ride scholarships, according to the university. The university will award $5 million in scholarships each year for the next 10 years.

Patriot Scholarships will go into effect immediately and cover room and board for the fall 2021 semester. Any cadet on an ROTC scholarship is eligible to receive the additional scholarship.

The university is hoping this funding will expand the Corps of Cadets and especially increase the number of first-generation, minority and out-of-state students.

