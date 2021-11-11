Pebble Creek Elementary students thank veterans during parade
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a very festive morning at Pebble Creek Elementary in honor of Veterans Day.
The entire school came out to the parking lot for a special parade filled with veterans and the A&M Consolidated drumline.
The school also put together its own Wall of Honor featuring the family and friends of the students.
It was even more special for a 4th grader named Traivus.
“Today is Veterans Day. I love it because I have tons of family in the military. My mom, she serves in the navy. I got to see my mom drive by twice and it was really fun,” he said.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.