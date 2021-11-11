Advertisement

Pebble Creek Elementary students thank veterans during parade

Students at Pebble Creek Elementary wave flags and cheer as a special veterans parade drives...
Students at Pebble Creek Elementary wave flags and cheer as a special veterans parade drives past them.(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a very festive morning at Pebble Creek Elementary in honor of Veterans Day.

The entire school came out to the parking lot for a special parade filled with veterans and the A&M Consolidated drumline.

The school also put together its own Wall of Honor featuring the family and friends of the students.

It was even more special for a 4th grader named Traivus.

“Today is Veterans Day. I love it because I have tons of family in the military. My mom, she serves in the navy. I got to see my mom drive by twice and it was really fun,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
Brian Reyes, College Station Police Dept.
Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room
Ground Shuttle in College Station takes roughly 40,000 passengers to Houston's two main...
Alternative forms of transportation have chance to grow after United announces pull out

Latest News

Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
A wide range of rainfall totals were found across the Brazos Valley after the sun came up...
Overnight cold front brings widely varying rainfall totals from one side of the Brazos Valley to the other
Aggieland High School
Aggieland High School host Veterans Day event for students
11/11/21
From the Ground Up: Farm to table rancher wants to bring you to the beef