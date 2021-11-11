SALUTING OUR VETERANS: World War II veteran recounts experiences in the Pacific theater

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Homer Lackey turned 100 years old on Oct. 19. This year also marks 76 years since he returned home from combat in the Pacific during World War II.

Lackey, who is from a small town south of Lubbock, was drafted in 1942. He had the option to take an agricultural deferment, but choose to serve his country instead.

“I was a young ol’ boy, and I figured it was my duty to go and help out,” said Lackey.

Lackey had recently married his wife Doris when he was sent across the world to New Guinea with the 202nd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion.

“We landed in Milne, New Guinea, and we were there for awhile and the people there, I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

After seeing combat in New Guinea, Lackey and his crew were sent to the Philippines. While he was on the beach a Japanese plane landed on the sand after avoiding being shot down.

“Of course everyone was afraid to go up to it,” said Lackey. “[They] were afraid they were going to get shot, so one ol’ boy got up enough nerve, he went up to it and he said ‘why don’t you get out?’”

“[and the guy inside the plane said,] ‘I can’t get out the Japanese have me chained in here. I’m supposed to suicide dive into a ship. But I said I’m not ready to die yet.’”

Following this incident, Lackey and his crew were on a ship moving between the islands when his boat was attacked by the Japanese.

“The water was real, real rough that particular day and if it hadn’t been, the sharks would’ve eaten ya,” said Lackey.

Homer had no choice but to jump from his sinking ship, even though he couldn’t swim. When it was time for him to jump, one thought came to his mind.

“I had a son at home that I had never seen that was born after I left, and I thought about him and mama when I jumped off the boat,” said Lackey.

Lackey was rescued by the boat next to his, but he only had the supplies he jumped with. Homer continued to fight for the following 30 days without a shirt and a rifle and with very little food.

“We got out of that mess,” said Lackey. “It’s the good Lord that’s taking care of us. I don’t know how many different times he saved my skin.”

Almost 76 years later, Homer is the final living member of his company.

Homer Lackey celebrates 100th birthday (Gary Lackey)

Homer just celebrated his 100th birthday and looks forward to the next 100.

“I’ve already got a few days already started on the next 100, so I might as well fart around on a few of them,” said Lackey.

