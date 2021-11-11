Salvation Army Angel Tree kicks off for the holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months of processing applications, the Salvation Army is kicking off this year’s Angel Tree program with an event on Friday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. in the food court of the Post Oak Mall.

Following the official kick off, the Christmas tree, filled with the names of this year’s “angels,” will remain in the food court of the mall, so people can come by and select the name of their angel. Each tag on the tree will include a first name, age, gender, one wish, one need, and both shoe and clothing sizes of the child.

Salvation Army Captain Andrea Israel said there are 2,513 Brazos County children between the ages of newborn and 12 years old whose names will be placed on the Angel Tree this holiday season.

Israel said they’ve received nothing but positive responses in the past, and she’s hopeful for an even better outcome this year.

“This community is so giving and so generous, and it’s such an incredible experience to see these families receive these gifts. You have an opportunity to give hope to your neighbor this Christmas through participating in the Angel Tree program,” Israel said.

If you want to participate in the program, but you do not wish to choose a specific child to buy gifts for, the Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart to create an online registry where you can purchase gifts that will be shipped directly to your local Salvation Army. This is also a way to ensure that any angels who do not get adopted off of the tree still get presents this Christmas.

Additionally, if you’d like to purchase gifts for an angel, but you do not feel comfortable participating in-person at the Post Oak Mall, the Salvation Army has created a way for you to adopt an angel online. Check out this website for more.

The deadline to buy and deliver the unwrapped gifts for your angel to members of the Salvation Army is Monday, Dec. 13.

To hear more about the Angel Tree Program from Captain Andrea Israel, watch below:

