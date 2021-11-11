Six A&M ConsolidatedTigers announce where they will continue their collegiate athletic careers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It is National Signing Day for high school seniors in a number of sports, and over at A&M Consolidated High School they filed into the auditorium to congratulate six student-athletes who will be taking their talents to the next level.

Aiyana Coleman is headed to Texas A&M to play softball for the Aggies. She is a four-year letter winner for the Lady Tigers and plans on studying Allied Health Sciences.

Claire Sisco was a two sports star playing both basketball and softball but will focus on the diamond at Nicholls State. She was also a four-year starter and will be an Allied Health Sciences major focusing on Pre Physical Therapy.

Both Brodie Daniel and Ava Derbes will be able to carpool to college together after both sign with Tulane. Brodie will play baseball for the Green Wave. He was a four-year letter winner and will be studying business.

Ava was a four-year starter as well on the volleyball team and was a two-year captain. She plays on studying Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.

Hunter Bond is bound for Blinn. The left-handed pitcher was a three-year starter for the Tigers and plans on studying business.

Christian Letendre is going to Angelina College to continue his baseball career. For the Tigers, he carries a big bat and is a corner infielder. Christian will be studying business.

