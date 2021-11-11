Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Several student-led Texas A&M organizations assembled in protest Thursday afternoon outside the Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M University. The groups are protesting against what they call the university’s consistent platforming of speakers who perpetuate and practice hate speech.

Members of the Council for Minority Students Affairs, Latinx Community Advocacy Association, Students for a Democratic Society, and Texas Aggie Democrats are calling for the university to take accountability for what they say is ignorance and perpetuation of hate speech on campus. They also demand that university officials release an explicit statement acknowledging their inaction in allowing individuals to perpetuate hate speech on campus and show their support for marginalized communities moving forth.

This comes on the day that former Vice President Mike Pence will give a speech to more than 800 students in Rudder Auditorium. Texas A&M is the second stop on the former vice president’s nationwide campus tour. Pence is also expected to have a question and answer session with attendees.

