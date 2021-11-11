Advertisement

Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Rudder Auditorium
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Several student-led Texas A&M organizations assembled in protest Thursday afternoon outside the Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M University. The groups are protesting against what they call the university’s consistent platforming of speakers who perpetuate and practice hate speech.

Members of the Council for Minority Students Affairs, Latinx Community Advocacy Association, Students for a Democratic Society, and Texas Aggie Democrats are calling for the university to take accountability for what they say is ignorance and perpetuation of hate speech on campus. They also demand that university officials release an explicit statement acknowledging their inaction in allowing individuals to perpetuate hate speech on campus and show their support for marginalized communities moving forth.

This comes on the day that former Vice President Mike Pence will give a speech to more than 800 students in Rudder Auditorium. Texas A&M is the second stop on the former vice president’s nationwide campus tour. Pence is also expected to have a question and answer session with attendees.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
Brian Reyes, College Station Police Dept.
Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room
Ground Shuttle in College Station takes roughly 40,000 passengers to Houston's two main...
Alternative forms of transportation have chance to grow after United announces pull out

Latest News

Homer Lackey with portrait of himself in uniform.
SALUTING OUR VETERANS: World War II veteran recounts experiences in the Pacific theater
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
Missing Texas 3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- November 11, 2021
Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9