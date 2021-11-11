Texas A&M awards $50 Million To Full Rides For ROTC Scholarship Recipients

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced today it will award $5 million in scholarships annually for 10 years.

The new ‘Patriot Scholarship’ will cover room and board for members of the Corps of Cadets who are ROTC scholarship recipients, which currently is more than 700 students.

ROTC scholarships cover all tuition and fees but not room and board, now ROTC scholarship student will be receiving a full ride.

“My girlfriend texted me about it because she was checking her email and she said ‘look at this. Have you gotten this email?’ and I said ‘no.’ Click on the article and started reading it and was ‘like this is incredible’,’” said Junior Air Force ROTC member, John Diedrich after he found out the good news. “It’s not super easy financially to pay for school so it definitely helps a lot.”

Interim Vice President of Student Affairs, General Joe Ramirez hopes that the additional funding will help attract the best students in the nation,

“To provide these kinds of opportunities for cadets who have difficulties being able to pay for college, whose families struggle to keep them here in college this is huge for us. From students from a low socioeconomic background, students who are from under-represented populations to other students who just need the opportunity,” said Ramirez.

The scholarship will also help A&M’s ROTC program compete with other ROTC program’s across the nation.

