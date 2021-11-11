Texas A&M Softball Inks Five for 2023 Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball announced the signing of five high school seniors to National Letters of Intent on Thursday. The signees, which feature three Extra Elite Top 100 Players, will join the Aggie softball program in the fall of 2022, head coach Jo Evans announced.

Signing NLIs are Kaiah Altmeyer (San Diego, Calif.), Aiyana Coleman (College Station, Texas), Amari Harper (Corona, Calif.), Natalia Puchino (Milliken, Colo.) and Keely Williams (Cibolo, Texas).

“I am very excited about our 2022 recruiting class,” Evans said. “This is one of the most athletic and versatile classes we have signed in my tenure at A&M. They are all playing on high-level travel ball teams and have learned to compete at the highest level. Each of these players has the ability to come in and make an immediate impact in our program. They are very strong students, have tremendous support and guidance from their parents and they love to play softball. I am thrilled to welcome this exceptional class to Texas A&M.”

Kaiah Altmeyer | Infield/Outfield | San Diego, Calif. | Patrick Henry High School

A four-year member of Patrick Henry High School’s softball program, Altmeyer has earned first team all-league honors, as well as a Most Valuable Player distinction. At the club level, Altmeyer has spent several years with the Firecrackers organization, playing under the direction of Sean Brashear­­­, helping her 18U team to a third-place finish at the Alliance Nationals and fifth-place finish at Triple Crown Nationals.

Evans on Altmeyer: “Kaiah (Altmeyer) is very athletic and versatile. She plays centerfield and middle infield, and has great range, excellent speed and unlimited potential. She gives us options in the infield and outfield and gives us the luxury of adding depth to both. She hits from the left side of the plate and is able to use her speed to put pressure on defenses.”

Aiyana Coleman | First Base | College Station, Texas | A&M Consolidated High School

For A&M Consolidated High School, Coleman played first base and hit .481 with eight home runs and 32 RBI this past season. Defensively, the four-year starter recorded 93 putouts with a perfect fielding percentage. Coleman is a two-time first team all-state and All-Brazos Valley selection and was named the Newcomer of the Year in 2019. Coleman plays club ball for the Texas Bombers, coached by Scott Smith, and checks in at No. 30 overall on the 2022 Extra Elite Top 100 Player list issued by Extra Inning Softball.

Evans on Coleman: “Aiyana (Coleman) is one of the most powerful and explosive hitters in the country. She has tremendous exit velocity and has the potential to chase home run records at A&M. I’m excited to bring another local player into our program.”

Amari Harper | Shortstop/Third Base | Corona, Calif. | Santiago High School

Harper, a two-sport athlete at Santiago High School, has earned three letters as a starter for the softball program. This past spring, Harper batted .415 with a .551 on-base percentage, while adding 11 walks and not committing an error defensively. She comes in as the No. 18 prospect in the nation on the Extra Inning Softball 2022 Extra Elite 100 list. Harper, a two-time all-conference performer, has also been mentioned as a top recruit by MaxPreps and Softball America. She’s a member of the Firecrackers organization, coached by Sean Brashear, where she hit over .400 this summer to help her 18U team to a third-place finish at the Alliance Nationals and fifth-place finish at Triple Crown Nationals.

Evans on Harper: “Amari (Harper) is one of the most skilled infielders in the country. She has tremendous instincts, great game sense, has range, and can play shortstop, third base, and virtually any infield position. Her softball IQ makes her fun to watch, and she makes the players around her better. She adds a lefty bat to our lineup and excels in clutch situations.”

Natalia Puchino | Right-handed Pitcher | Milliken, Colo. | Severance High School

Puchino, a three-time all-conference performer at Severance High School, led the state of Colorado last season with 300 strikeouts on the year. She was named Pitcher of the Year in 2020 and 2021, while also earning all-state honors. A basketball student-athlete as well, Puchino is a two-time honorable mention all-state performer, and has been named Player of the Game on 10 occasions throughout her high school basketball career. Puchino plays club ball for the Colorado Styxx and is coached by Pablo Severtson.

Evans on Puchino: “Natalia (Puchino) is a workhorse on the mound. She wants the ball and welcomes a challenge. She is highly competitive and loves to be in big games and pressure situations. Natalia will bring depth to our pitching staff and has the ability to contribute her freshman year.”

Keely Williams | Outfield | Cibolo, Texas | Judson High School

Williams, a four-year starter for Judson High School, is ranked No. 23 overall on the Extra Inning Softball Class of 2022 Extra Elite Top 100 list. She is a two-time all-state and all-academic honoree, while also being unanimously named the district’s Most Valuable Player in 2021. Williams hit in the No. 3 spot of the lineup for the Bombers this past summer, coached by Scott Smith, and batted .460 with seven home runs and 73 RBI. She’s won five tournament championships with the Bombers over the last two seasons and is a member of the 2021 Team USA 18U Junior National Olympic Team.

Evans on Williams: “Keely (Williams) has been committed to our program for years. It has been fun to watch her grow and develop into one of the best players in the country. She is an explosive player with great speed, and lefty power at the plate. She earned a spot on our USA Junior National Team and has what it takes to be a great collegiate softball player.”