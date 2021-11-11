Advertisement

Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9

Bharti Shahani suffered a severe brain injury from the concert stampede
Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the show last Friday.
Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the show last Friday.(Courtesy CBS DFW. Used with permission of Shahani Family.)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior who attended the Astroworld Festival has died, her family said Thursday.

Bharti Shahani died at 6:50 p.m., Wednesday, her family said at a news conference. Bharti was on a ventilator after suffering a severe brain injury, according to her family.

She had attended the concert with her sister, Namrata Shahani, and cousin, Mohit Bellani. This was her first concert, her sister said.

“We were drowning. We were drowning. We were dying. We were screaming for help, screaming for the concert to stop, crying, yelling. No one listened. No one cared,” Bellani said.

Astroworld now has a total of nine deaths, with a 9-year-old boy who remains hospitalized in critical condition, Houston police said.

