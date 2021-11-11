Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 22-year-old Texas A&M University senior who attended the Astroworld Festival has died, her family said Thursday.

Bharti Shahani died at 6:50 p.m., Wednesday, her family said at a news conference. Bharti was on a ventilator after suffering a severe brain injury, according to her family.

She had attended the concert with her sister, Namrata Shahani, and cousin, Mohit Bellani. This was her first concert, her sister said.

“We were drowning. We were drowning. We were dying. We were screaming for help, screaming for the concert to stop, crying, yelling. No one listened. No one cared,” Bellani said.

Astroworld now has a total of nine deaths, with a 9-year-old boy who remains hospitalized in critical condition, Houston police said.

