Treat of the Day: Dechiro Lofts recognized by Texas Downtown Association

By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new development in downtown Bryan is getting some recognition from the Texas Downtown Association.

The Dechiro Lofts won the Best New Construction in a population over 50,000 award at the 2021 Texas Downtown Association (TDA) Annual President’s Awards last week. According to the TDA, the awards program, sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association, has recognized outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns. The Best New Construction Award recognizes excellence in new construction in downtowns or commercial districts.

The Dechiro Lofts were developed by Bryan natives, Sarah Norman and Katie Neason of Renovation Wranglers. According to a release from Destination Bryan, Renovation Wranglers is a mother daughter duo with a passion to grow and revitalize their hometown. Since 2010 they have renovated over 50 neglected homes, developed infill urban housing and rehabbed dilapidated historic buildings all in Bryan.

“It was an absolute honor just to be nominated for such a prestigious award, much less win,” said Katie Neason, Co-Found of Renovation Wranglers. “Our passion is fanning the flames of a home town revival that was started by many before us. To be recognized for it was an unexpected blessing.”

