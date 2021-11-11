Treat of the Day: Trio of CSISD students place in debate competition
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congrats to A&M Consolidated debater Bella Nolan.
She placed third in the Regional UIL Congressional Debate tournament to qualify for state for the second straight year. Additionally, Jenny Jeong placed fourth, and is a state alternate, and Will Ferris placed eighth while competing in their first regional competition.
