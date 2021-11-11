Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Trio of CSISD students place in debate competition

Treat of the Day: Trio of CSISD students place in debate competition
Treat of the Day: Trio of CSISD students place in debate competition(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congrats to A&M Consolidated debater Bella Nolan.

She placed third in the Regional UIL Congressional Debate tournament to qualify for state for the second straight year. Additionally, Jenny Jeong placed fourth, and is a state alternate, and Will Ferris placed eighth while competing in their first regional competition.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
Brian Reyes, College Station Police Dept.
Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room
Ground Shuttle in College Station takes roughly 40,000 passengers to Houston's two main...
Alternative forms of transportation have chance to grow after United announces pull out

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Dechiro Lofts recognized by Texas Downtown Association
Treat of the Day: Dechiro Lofts recognized by Texas Downtown Association
Treat of the Day: Navasota recognized for “Pretty City Committee”
Treat of the Day: Navasota recognized for “Pretty City Committee”
Treat of the Day: Iola student finishes 16th at State Cross County Championships
Treat of the Day: Iola student finishes 16th at State Cross County Championships
Nurse Kassidi Flater was named Nurse of the Year.
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD nurse named Nurse of the Year