Aggies square off against Abilene Christian on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A&M men’s basketball faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

After defeating North Florida in the season opener Wednesday, 64-46, the Aggies look to carry the momentum into Friday night. In his first start for A&M, Henry Coleman III paced the Aggie offense with 27 points.

Coleman also registered a career-high seven rebounds, while Marcus Williams recorded his 23rd career game with 10-or-more points, ending the night with 11. Tyrece Radford cleaned up the glass for the Aggies, hauling in 10 rebounds.

Abilene Christian opened its season with a 70-56 loss to Utah on Tuesday in Salt Lake City. Immanuel Allen led the team with 13 points, while Airion Simmons totaled a team-high seven rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

The Aggies and the Wildcats meet for the first time since 1970 with A&M leading the series, 1-0. The game may be seen on SEC+ with Chelsea Reber and Mark French on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Texas A&M Sports Network, locally on 1550 AM and nationwide on XM 392 with Zach Taylor and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Parking is free for fans with any valid Texas A&M parking permit or season parking permit. For those without either permit, parking is $5 cash. Fans are able to park in lots 100a-c, e, and f surrounding Reed Arena. For more information, please visit parking.tamu.edu. Texas A&M students are able to attend the game for free with a Sports Pass. Tickets can be purchased through the 12th Man Foundation at www.12thManFoundation.com.

