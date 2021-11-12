Black, Santoro Earn USTFCCCA All-Region Honors

WACO, Texas – Texas A&M’s Julia Black and Abbey Santoro earned United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association South Central All-Region honors, while the men’s and women’s cross country teams finished sixth Friday at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

The women’s team was paced by Black and Santoro with top 25 finishes to earn regional honors. Black led the team completing the 6,000m course at 21:13.4 to finish 14th, while Santoro crossed the finish line 23rd at 21:33.0. It marked career high finishes at the NCAA Regionals for the senior duo.

“From a team perspective, we’re disappointed to finish sixth place,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “We think we are a better team than that. Individually, Julia [Black] made a huge step to earn her first ever All-Regional honors and to miss nationals by four seconds. It was a heck of a run for her. All year she has provided upperclassmen leadership and I think she has been a great example for the rest of the young girls on the team, as well as Abbey [Santoro] who earned her first All-Region honors.”

Grace Plain finished 51st at 22:14.3, Gemma Goddard 54th at 22:17.2 and Maddie Livingston 57th at 22:22.7 to round out the top five finishers for the Maroon & White. Other Aggies in competition included Emma Saia (81st, 22:50.6) and Laura Fairchild (85th, 22:54.1).

In the men’s 10,000m race, Eric Casarez, Juan Arcila and Gavin Hoffpauir each recorded top 50 finishes. Casarez stopped the clock at 31:58.7 to finish 32nd, followed by Arcila 47th at 31:58.7 and Hoffpauir 50th at 32:36.5.

Brady Grant and Joseph Benn also scored points for the Aggies. Grant completed the course in 32:55.0 at 58th overall, followed by Benn at 65th with a time of 33:00.5. Jonathan Chung (74th, 33:05.0) and Teddy Radtke (78th, 33:15.6) each made NCAA Regional debuts.

“The men’s team had a rough day out there,” McRaven said. “Eric [Casarez] had a rough meet, he’s struggled the last couple races and we’ll get that figured out moving forward. Ideally where we want to be and need to be is in the mix for the top two spots in the region. That’s where we expect to be.”

