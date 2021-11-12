Bondaz Signs with Texas A&M Men’s Tennis

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s tennis head coach Steve Denton formally announced the signing of Mathis Bondaz on Friday.

“Mathis [Bondaz] will make an immediate impact on our team in the spring,” Denton said. “The guy absolutely loves tennis and competing his tail off. Mathis is a relentless competitor. Our program has had great success in recent years with our ties to France and Mathis understands the great opportunity he has to represent the Maroon & White and I am confident he will not only represent France but give everything he has to Texas A&M. "

Bondaz reached as high as No. 299 with the ITF and earned a career-high 12.61 UTR rating last March.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

The 2021-22 Signing Class

Mathis Bondaz / Saint Maximin La Sainte- Baume, France

Grant Lothringer / The Woodlands, Texas