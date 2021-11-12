Brazos Valley veterans honored for their service on Veterans Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Military service members past and present were honored Thursday across the country and in the Brazos Valley. A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park.

The event included patriotic music, a rifle salute, and an honor wall roll call.

Mike Guidry, a board member for the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, says the community turnout and support has been overwhelming.

”It gets bigger and bigger every year and pretty soon we’re going to need to add some more wall to add more names to this wall,” said Guidry, motioning to the honor wall.

Guidry says support for our veterans should not end after Veterans Day. He encourages everyone to keep waving their flags all year.

