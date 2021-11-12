Bryan Quiet Zone project seeing delays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction work on a big railroad project in Downtown Bryan has quieted down. For years the city has been planning to create a quiet zone.

Work on phase one is already happening but, the city is experiencing holdups getting permits to be able to do construction in Union Pacific’s Right of way.

New medians and islands are being installed at key intersections as part of plans to create a quiet zone, reducing train horns.

“I think it’ll be excellent for all the businesses because some of the businesses get affected with the noise especially being the hotel, the LaSalle Hotel,” said Gilbert Acosta, City Barbershop.

For downtown businesses like City Barber Shop it’s news to their ears, a train horn interrupted Acosta’s interview.

“I hear them at the house and then I come to work and hear them here too,” he said.

“These are to prevent people from turning and going down the wrong side of the median and then again the medians are built such that cars in the lane of travel cannot go around the gate arms,” said Rachel Gaddis, Bryan Graduate Civil Engineer, as she gave us a tour of the progress.

“Currently you won’t be seeing work in the downtown phase one. One area and that’s really really just because we cannot really work in the right-of-way without those agreements. So our contractor has gone maybe quicker than expected for Union Pacific but we are in frequent coordination with them,” she said.

Union Pacific say they support of the project and are continuing to work with the city. Residents like Acosta, hope the project gets back on track.

The budget for the project is $5.7 million. The city hopes to have the project on the two sets of tracks called the Bryan and Navasota subdivisions finished within three years.

