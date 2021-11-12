C.C. Creations hosts annual Raid the Warehouse shopping spree

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans had a special shopping spree Friday morning in College Station.

C.C. Creations held their annual Raid the Warehouse event. Eight contestants had two minutes to grab as much merchandise as they could at the store.

The company partnered with Aggie Athletics, Texas A&M Ventures and TexAgs for the event. The winners were selected at random throughout the football season.

”It was a lot of fun. One of those things you, as a kid, you want to be able to have that opportunity to do so at 40, this was a lot of fun to be able to jump in and do. I mean just the experience with C.C. Creations. It’s been awesome. Great, great group of people,” said Jimmy Davis, one of the contestants who is a Former Student from Fort Worth.

“We always do eight winners and this year we’ve collected 20,000 entries and it’s growing every year. And what we’ve been really excited about is it’s randomly selected but we truly get a good variety of old Ags, new Ags, current Ags and even a few fan based Aggies,” said Ashleigh Krause, C.C. Creations Vice President of Marketing.

This is the third year the company has hosted the event.

