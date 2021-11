BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The city of Bryan is turning 150 years old to celebrate the city, along with Destination Bryan, is hosting an evening of music at the Palace Theater.

Residents will be entertained by the Bryan ISD Mariachi Band, Kane Alvarado, and Midnight Express. Entry to the concert is free.

Will we see you at the Palace Theater tomorrow night? Join us for a FREE concert in celebration of our 150th... Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.