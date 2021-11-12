Crime Stoppers investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Brazos County

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for help after a string of vehicle burglaries near Wellborn.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16 vehicles were burglarized between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the Meadow Creek subdivision.

In some cases, nothing was taken but others had items stolen, including a handgun.

Security footage shows at least three men were involved in the vehicle burglaries.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.