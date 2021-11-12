Advertisement

Crime Stoppers investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Brazos County

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Meadow Creek
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Meadow Creek
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking for help after a string of vehicle burglaries near Wellborn.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16 vehicles were burglarized between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 in the Meadow Creek subdivision.

In some cases, nothing was taken but others had items stolen, including a handgun.

Security footage shows at least three men were involved in the vehicle burglaries.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a reward if your information helps leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers will be increasing their reward by 40% and any tip that leads to an arrest during this 40 day period will also be increased.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
Missing Texas 3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Student Aggies protesting at Rudder Plaza.
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment
Man indicted for attempted sexual assault wanted in Brazos County
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Brazos County

Latest News

8 contestants had a two minute shopping spree.
C.C. Creations hosts annual Raid the Warehouse shopping spree
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will hold a fundraiser to celebrate the life...
Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in honor of former Rudder student
A model railroad open house is set for this weekend in the Brazos Valley
Model railroad open house happening across the Brazos Valley
Voices for Children is celebrating all Brazos County Adoptions that have been finalized in the...
Voices for Children gearing up for Adoption Day celebrations