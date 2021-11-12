Former VP Mike Pence makes his second visit to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The nation’s 48th Vice President returned to Bryan-College Station Thursday for an event on the Texas A&M University campus hosted by Young America’s Foundation.

Students and other members of the community packed into Rudder Auditorium to hear Mike Pence in his second stop on the organization’s Preserving American Liberty & Freedom Lecture Series. Prior to coming to Texas A&M University, Pence was at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

The free event is being hosted on campus by the Texas A&M Young Americans Freedom chapter.

