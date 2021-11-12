Advertisement

Former VP Mike Pence makes his second visit to Aggieland

The nation’s 48th Vice President returned to Bryan-College Station Thursday for an event on the Texas A&M University campus hosted by Young America’s Foundation.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Students and other members of the community packed into Rudder Auditorium to hear Mike Pence in his second stop on the organization’s Preserving American Liberty & Freedom Lecture Series. Prior to coming to Texas A&M University, Pence was at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

The free event is being hosted on campus by the Texas A&M Young Americans Freedom chapter.

News 3′s Rusty Surette is inside the auditorium and will recap the event on News 3 at 10.

