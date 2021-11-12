Advertisement

Franklin rolls into second round of playoffs

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team beat Danbury 63-7 Friday night in a Class 3A Division 2 bi-district round playoff game at Waller ISD Stadium. The Lions improved to 11-0 on the season. Franklin jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead with two Bryson Washington touchdown runs. The Lions never trailed in the game.

Franklin advances to the area round to face the winner of the Hebbronville vs Stockdale game. Those two teams will play Friday night at 7:30pm in Refugio.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
Brian Reyes, College Station Police Dept.
Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room

Latest News

Defense guides No. 23 women’s basketball to win over Southern, 92-32
Hearne second round bound after 38-0 Bi-District win over Normangee
A&M Consolidated hosts Mount Pleasant in playoff game
A&M Consolidated hosts Mount Pleasant in playoff game
Hearne second round bound after 38-0 Bi-District win over Normangee
Hearne second round bound after 38-0 Bi-District win over Normangee