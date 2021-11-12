Franklin rolls into second round of playoffs

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team beat Danbury 63-7 Friday night in a Class 3A Division 2 bi-district round playoff game at Waller ISD Stadium. The Lions improved to 11-0 on the season. Franklin jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead with two Bryson Washington touchdown runs. The Lions never trailed in the game.

Franklin advances to the area round to face the winner of the Hebbronville vs Stockdale game. Those two teams will play Friday night at 7:30pm in Refugio.

