Hearne second round bound after 38-0 Bi-District win over Normangee

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles scored on their first two offensive drives and got a pick-six to grab a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and rolled to a 38-0 win over Normangee Thursday night at Bluejays Stadium.

Jabari Dunn got the scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. In the second quarter, Keyshawn Langham hit Derrion Mitchell on a 32-yard scoring strike to double the Eagles lead.

After Normangee quarterback, Izaha Jones had to be helped off the field following an injury the Hearne defense got offensive. Jecory McGrew came up with an interception and returned it 26 yards to extend Hearne’s lead to 21-0.

The Eagles will now await the winner between Beckville and Joaquin in the Area Round next week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.