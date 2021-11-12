Advertisement

Hearne second round bound after 38-0 Bi-District win over Normangee

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles scored on their first two offensive drives and got a pick-six to grab a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and rolled to a 38-0 win over Normangee Thursday night at Bluejays Stadium.

Jabari Dunn got the scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. In the second quarter, Keyshawn Langham hit Derrion Mitchell on a 32-yard scoring strike to double the Eagles lead.

After Normangee quarterback, Izaha Jones had to be helped off the field following an injury the Hearne defense got offensive. Jecory McGrew came up with an interception and returned it 26 yards to extend Hearne’s lead to 21-0.

The Eagles will now await the winner between Beckville and Joaquin in the Area Round next week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vidal Ferrazas Jr., 34
Bryan man reportedly arrested with more than 100 THC cartridges
Melvin Floyd (back right), his wife, Lisa (front right), and their three sons.
Texas A&M custodian fighting heart failure, now facing eviction
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
18-wheeler crash shuts down several lanes on Highway 21, FM 50
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
Brian Reyes, College Station Police Dept.
Store employee accused of recording shopper in dressing room

Latest News

Defense guides No. 23 women’s basketball to win over Southern, 92-32
Franklin rolls into second round of playoffs
A&M Consolidated hosts Mount Pleasant in playoff game
A&M Consolidated hosts Mount Pleasant in playoff game
Hearne second round bound after 38-0 Bi-District win over Normangee
Hearne second round bound after 38-0 Bi-District win over Normangee