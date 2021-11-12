Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus 2′ production is underway

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Production is underway for the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Crews began filming for “Hocus Pocus 2″ in Rhode Island on Oct. 18. Filming is expected to wrap near the end of the year, according to government officials in Rhode Island.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Director Anne Fletcher said in a news release.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

Disney+ replied in a thread on Twitter, saying the Sanderson sisters are already “running amok, amok, amok!” with a release date for the film of Fall 2022.

Middler also posted about the film’s status on Twitter, saying “Sistaaaahs! ‘Tis time!”

