Madisonville student to perform at Carnegie Hall

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Madisonville High School student has been selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

David Guevara will perform the trumpet in February with the National Wind Ensemble. It’s one of five honor ensembles limited to the highest-rated high school performers in the world.

David auditioned for the Honors Performance Series earlier this year and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. He will be joined by 47 other student performers from across the United States as well as Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam, and South Korea.

“After having performances worldwide impacted for over a year, we are excited to be returning to the stage at Carnegie Hall. Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, Program Director for the Honors Performance Series.

“We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected over 500 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual high school performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in Carnegie Hall. The series is presented by WorldStrides, an educational travel organization.

