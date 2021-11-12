Model railroad open house happening across the Brazos Valley
The exhibits are free to attend.
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A model railroad open house is being held Nov. 13 and 14 at homes across the area.
Each November, homes and clubs open their doors for visitors to come and see these exhibits.
Organizers say they include many years of work by area modelers creating their own miniature railroad exhibits.
Below is a list of those participating in the open house.
- Laurie & Chuck Lind, 3680 County Road 324, Navasota
- Saturday, Nov. 13 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 14 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Pat & Carl Lester, 4902 Bay Oaks Court, College Station
- Saturday, Nov. 13 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 14 Noon - 5 p.m.
- B/CS Model Railroad Society, 3057 Montana (Bonham Park), Bryan
- Saturday, Nov. 13 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 14 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Richard Gemp, 3939 Kuykendall Road, Bellville
- Saturday, Nov. 13 Noon - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 14 Noon - 6 p.m.
- Jason Carr & Andrew Conway, 200 South Dixie Street, Brenham
- Saturday, Nov. 13 Noon - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 14 Noon - 6 p.m.
You can find out more information about the open house here.
