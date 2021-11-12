Advertisement

Nearly 2,700 Aggies presented class rings on Ring Day

The Aggie ring is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network
(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of Texas A&M students made their way to the Ford Hall of Champions Friday for Texas A&M’s Aggie Ring Day, a tradition that dates back to 1889.

This year’s ring day was moved from the Association of Former Students to Kyle Field due to the construction of the new Aggie Park under development.

The Aggie Ring Program is managed by The Association of Former Students, which each year assists more than 15,000 Aggies in receiving their Aggie Rings. To qualify for a ring, students must earn 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reach predetermined graduate coursework milestones.

The most prominent Aggie Ring Days take place in April, September, and November. On this ring day, 2,341 students will receive their ring for the first time, while others will receive replacement rings.

It takes over 200 members of the Association of Former Students and several student volunteers to make the day go smoothly. After receiving their rings, students had the opportunity to celebrate their milestone by taking pictures at the Haynes Ring Plaza.

Officials with the Association of Former Students say the Aggie Ring is a testament to the years of hard work and dedication put in by students and is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network.

“Earning the Aggie ring is a milestone for current students. It’s something that every single one of them has to work for and something that signifies this accomplishment in their academic career and also their connection to the Aggie network,” said Cait Sheilds, Association of Former Students Publications Manager. ”It is a network and a connection that will last their entire lifetime.”

It's Ring Day in Aggieland! Gig 'em to the 2,700+ Aggies getting their hard-earned Rings today!

Posted by Texas A&M University on Friday, November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
Missing Texas 3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Student Aggies protesting at Rudder Plaza.
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment
Man indicted for attempted sexual assault wanted in Brazos County
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Brazos County

Latest News

8 contestants had a two minute shopping spree.
C.C. Creations hosts annual Raid the Warehouse shopping spree
Treat of the Day: Leo Micklitz named Bryan Noon Lions Club C-T-E Student of the Month in October
Treat of the Day: Leo Micklitz named Bryan Noon Lions Club C-T-E Student of the Month in October
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Meadow Creek
Crime Stoppers investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Brazos County
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will hold a fundraiser to celebrate the life...
Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in honor of former Rudder student