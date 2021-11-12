Nearly 2,700 Aggies presented class rings on Ring Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of Texas A&M students made their way to the Ford Hall of Champions Friday for Texas A&M’s Aggie Ring Day, a tradition that dates back to 1889.

This year’s ring day was moved from the Association of Former Students to Kyle Field due to the construction of the new Aggie Park under development.

The Aggie Ring Program is managed by The Association of Former Students, which each year assists more than 15,000 Aggies in receiving their Aggie Rings. To qualify for a ring, students must earn 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reach predetermined graduate coursework milestones.

The most prominent Aggie Ring Days take place in April, September, and November. On this ring day, 2,341 students will receive their ring for the first time, while others will receive replacement rings.

It takes over 200 members of the Association of Former Students and several student volunteers to make the day go smoothly. After receiving their rings, students had the opportunity to celebrate their milestone by taking pictures at the Haynes Ring Plaza.

Officials with the Association of Former Students say the Aggie Ring is a testament to the years of hard work and dedication put in by students and is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network.

“Earning the Aggie ring is a milestone for current students. It’s something that every single one of them has to work for and something that signifies this accomplishment in their academic career and also their connection to the Aggie network,” said Cait Sheilds, Association of Former Students Publications Manager. ”It is a network and a connection that will last their entire lifetime.”

