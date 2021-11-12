Retired Brazos Valley wrestler returns to the ring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Carson was a professional wrestler for ten years until a heart condition forced him to retire. Since then he has founded Lion’s Pride Sports, a wrestling promotion in Bryan. Now he is making a highly anticipated return at Lion’s Pride four year anniversary event.

It’s all on the line this Saturday night inside The Lions Den. While Mathayus was able to finish his run through The... Posted by Lions Pride Sports on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Carson looks forward to wrestling again in front of the community he grew up in. “I thrive on the pressure, I thrive on a live audience. We have so many people that we’ve become close with and also people we’ve been close with for a long time in the community, and I just want to perform again for the Brazos Valley” says Carson.

While he was retired he watched a lot of his friends become successful in the wrestling business. Carson and AEW wrestler Ricky Starks started together ten years ago, and today, they’re each other’s biggest supporters. “He texts me when he sees I’m doing good on TV or something good is happening and is very supportive and I think that’s where his happiness comes from,” says Starks

A champ by any other name pic.twitter.com/gyJc87jVAj — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) October 7, 2021

Starks recently visited Lion’s Pride Sports to help Carson get ready for his return and thinks he looks better than ever. “I honestly forgot he was out of the ring for two years. I didn’t realize it was that long but if you would’ve asked me then I would’ve said the same thing it didn’t seem like there was a misstep,” says Starks.

Houston Carson and Ricky Starks (Houston Carson)

One of Houston’s students, Thomas Carter, will be across the ring on Saturday and looks forward to facing the man who taught him everything he knows about wrestling. ”For him to challenge me but then again giving me the opportunity to work him in the ring and to fight him in the ring, that means a lot,” says Carter.

Carson says right now his return to the ring is for one night only but he’s not closing the door on another return in the future. “I’m going to bring every bit of toughness I have in this one this is going to be the best match of my pro wrestling career,” says Carson. If you want to see him wrestle on Saturday you can purchase tickets to the event here.

