Rudder High School holds sendoff for football team ahead of their playoff game

This will be the Rangers first playoff game in school history
Rudder Football send off
Rudder Football send off(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student and faculty lined up outside of Rudder High school to send the Ranger football team off to their playoff game against Marshall. This is the team’s first playoff game in school history.

Cheerleaders, the band and the RangeRettes were all there at the send-off. Students completely filled the north side of the school to send the team well wishes.

Rudder High School coach Eric Ezar says after he and the team saw all of the support the school gave them, they will definitely use it as motivation going into their game.

“To see those kids getting to walk through with all of the great people in the hallway, with the band and the drill team, it’s just such an accomplishment for all of these kids on the Rudder football team,” says Ezar.

The Rangers take on the Marshall Mavericks tonight at 7:30 p.m.

