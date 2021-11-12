Santa’s Wonderland opens for a new season of holiday fun Texas style

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new holiday season is upon us, and with that comes an opportunity for families to enjoy the most prominent outdoor Christmas celebration in the south. Santa Wonderland opens its gates for a new season of holiday fun, Texas Style.

There’s plenty of fun and excitement for the entire family, including Santa’s hayride tour, horse and carriage rides, a Texas-sized gingerbread village, the walkable trail of lights, and so much more. Visitors can take plenty of pictures in front of the giant Texas flag or take a stroll down Santa’s Lone Star Lane that includes a huge lone star and the classic Peacemakers Chapel.

Santa’s Wonderland also features a wide variety of food and beverage options, a Christmas light maze, a live nativity scene, face painting, and cozy campfires. Now in its 24th season, the Texas Christmas experience brings an average of 300,000 guests annually from across the lone star state.

Santa’s Wonderland is open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 3 to 11 p.m.

Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit www.santas-wonderland.com.

Christmas is bigger in Texas y'all!🤠 We're now OPEN for our 24th season! Join us for the biggest & best Texas Christmas Celebrations! Open nightly thru December 30th!✨ Posted by Santa's Wonderland- A Texas Christmas Experience on Friday, November 12, 2021

