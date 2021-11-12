Seven Aggies Earn Academic All-District 7 Spots

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer dominated the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Team, placing seven players on the 13-member First Team announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Lauren Geczik, Macie Kolb and Katie Smith earned spots as defenders while Kendall Bates, Kate Colvin and Taylor Pounds were named as midfielders. Ali Russell made it to the team as a forward.

Kolb earned the honor for the third time. All other Aggies landed on the squad for the first time. All seven players earned spots on the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.

Texas A&M and South Carolina (District 4) led the nation with seven Academic All-District First Team selections. No other Texas school placed a player on the Academic All-District 7 squad.

Bates started in 15 of the 18 games that she appeared in, tallying one goal and assist against Sam Houston as a midfielder. The Melissa, Texas, native is a graduate student in Communication, currently holding a 4.0 GPA after finishing with a 3.83 GPA in her undergraduate work.

Colvin played in all 18 games for the Aggies as she tallied four goals and one assist on the season. The Magnolia, Texas, native posted a 3.909 GPA as a Business major.

Geczik started in all 18 games in the Maroon & White, registering six points on one goal and four assists in her sophomore campaign. The Houston, native earned a 4.0 GPA as Biomedical Sciences major.

In her final go around in Aggieland, Kolb was a key contributor, starting all 18 games along the backline. The McKinney, Texas, native earned a 4.0 GPA as a Biomedical Sciences major.

Pounds, a sophomore, started all 18 games, recording three goals in the 2020-21 season. Pounds currently has a 4.0 GPA in Business.

Russell tallied two assists in the 12 games that she appeared in during for her junior campaign. The Katy, Texas, native majors in Communication, holding a 3.766 GPA.

Smith started 18 games along the backline for the Maroon & White. The junior defender currently holds a 3.462 as a Business major. She earned All-SEC Second Team recognition this season.

CoSIDA releases Academic All-District ® Women’s Soccer Teams to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. District 7 for NCAA Division I includes all schools in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. First Team honorees advance to the national ballot for Academic All-America distinction.To be eligible for Academic All-America® consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at her current institution and be nominated by her sports information director. Since the program’s inception in 1952, CoSIDA has bestowed Academic All-America honors on more than 20,000 student-athletes in Divisions I, II, III and NAIA, covering all NCAA championship sports.For more information about the Academic All-America® Teams program, please visit cosida.com.