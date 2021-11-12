This week’s Classroom Champion is James Bodine

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, James Bodine. The Centerville High School Senior has a 4.29 grade point average and ranks 2nd in his class.

James is a member of the National Honor Society, 4H, FFA a Choctaw Star Award recipient. He’s a 3 time Gold medal winner of the Presidential Volunteer Service award, and the Future Chamber of Commerce Award for community service. James is a dedicated member of his community who is always looking to help others.

“My favorite story to tell about James is last year actually not his senior year, but his junior year, he was having a great football game. Excellent. I mean, leading in tackles, doing an excellent job. Excellent, excellent, But what I saw most was one of our freshmen was not having a good game. Was very upset, very distraught at what his ability was. And James put his arm around him, patted his helmet, talked a little bit and then that kid went out and had an excellent game. So at the end of the night when everybody was telling James, Good job, good job, I told James, I saw your plays on the field. But what I was most impressed with was how you took that freshman aside, talked to him. I don’t know what you said, but talked to him. And he finished the night excellent as well.” - Talara Cox, Teacher

“James is passionate, passionate about sports and playing and getting better, and one of the things that people don’t get to see that the coaches do, is the everyday grind of overcoming injuries, being not quite 100% and still getting out there and getting after it, still working every day, still showing up with a smile on his face. You know, just seeing a kid display grit on a daily basis. " -Demond Denman, Coach

James’s grit and dedication has led him to being named all-district in baseball and football, He’s a National Best in the US Showcase Honoree and has been named to the 2021 Five Tool Pitcher Hot List, James is described as a great teammate who understands that representing his family well is important too.

“My last name means a lot to me. I think that having that on my back, on the field, in the classroom, just working hard wherever I am, whether it be in the classroom or on the field, it’s has been instilled in me from a young age” said Bodine

Congratulations to the pride of Centerville High School, James Bodine

This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!