Treat of the Day: Leo Micklitz named Bryan Noon Lions Club C-T-E Student of the Month in October

By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High Career & Technical Education Complex student Leo Micklitz was named the Bryan Noon Lions Club CTE Student of the Month in October.

Leo learns auto skills at CTEC & then applies them in his job at Brazos Valley Auto Restorations. The district says he often works on vintage cars. The next step for Leo is either Texas A&M or furthering the auto career he already has.

