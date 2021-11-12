Advertisement

Voices for Children gearing up for Adoption Day celebrations

Voices for Children is celebrating all Brazos County Adoptions that have been finalized in the 2021 calendar year.
Voices for Children is celebrating all Brazos County Adoptions that have been finalized in the 2021 calendar year on Saturday, November 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grand Stafford Theatre.(Voices for Children)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children will celebrate all Brazos County adoptions that have been finalized in the 2021 calendar year on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grand Stafford Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Everyone in the community is welcome to join Voices for Children and this year’s 30 adoptive families for their celebration of National Adoption Day.

Interim Executive Director Amy Faulkner said Saturday’s event is “a great way to celebrate permanency for kids, kids who have been in foster care and now get to be with their forever family.”

Kristi Lester, Recruitment & Community Outreach Coordinator, is an adoptive parent. She knows from firsthand experience just how special Saturday’s celebration really is.

“Being an adoptive parent is just being a parent,” she said. “My kids are my kids, biological or adopted, those are my kids. It’s been the most rewarding thing that we have done, to grow our family through adoption.”

Voices for Children, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is an organization of volunteer advocates who stand up on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Volunteers are appointed to assist a child or sibling set who have been placed in the state’s custody. They provide detailed information necessary for judges to safeguard the children’s best interests and ensure they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. Voices for Children serves Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Freestone, Leon, Limestone, and Madison Counties.

Faulkner said they have continued to see an increase in the number of kids coming into care, and they are actively interviewing a group of new CASA volunteers before training begins in January 2022.

For more information about Voices for Children, you can visit their website.

To hear more from Amy Faulkner and Kristi Lester, watch the full interviews below:

