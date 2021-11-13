Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Fergie

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fergie is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 12, 2021. She’s a three-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Mix.

Fergie is described as a big sweetheart who loves to eat treats and play with squeaky toys.

“She loves to cuddle. She wants to walk on a leash. She’s got very good leash manners,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director. “She is going to come spayed, fully vaccinated, and ready to join your family. If you come armed with squeaky toys, and K-9 Carry Outs, she’s going to be your best friend.”

If you’re interested in adopting Fergie, you can fill out an application form here or in person during the shelter’s regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

