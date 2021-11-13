Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Fergie

This sweetheart loves squeaky toys and treats.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fergie is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 12, 2021. She’s a three-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Mix.

Fergie is described as a big sweetheart who loves to eat treats and play with squeaky toys.

“She loves to cuddle. She wants to walk on a leash. She’s got very good leash manners,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director. “She is going to come spayed, fully vaccinated, and ready to join your family. If you come armed with squeaky toys, and K-9 Carry Outs, she’s going to be your best friend.”

If you’re interested in adopting Fergie, you can fill out an application form here or in person during the shelter’s regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
Missing Texas 3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Student Aggies protesting at Rudder Plaza.
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment
Man indicted for attempted sexual assault wanted in Brazos County
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault in Brazos County

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 11/12
Friday Evening Weather Update 11/12
Rail road running through Downtown Bryan.
Bryan Quiet Zone project seeing delays
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week - Fergie
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week - Fergie
8 contestants had a two minute shopping spree.
C.C. Creations hosts annual Raid the Warehouse shopping spree