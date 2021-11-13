Advertisement

A&M Consolidated rolls into area round of playoffs

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Mount Pleasant 55-21 Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district playoff game at Tiger Field.

A&M Consolidated scored on offense, defense and on special teams. The Tigers are back in the area round of the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven years.

The Tigers will will face Barbers Hill in the area round. The Eagles beat Fort Bend Marshall 42-21 Friday night in a bi-district game.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

