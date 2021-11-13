Brazos Christian defeats Alpha Omega in Friday Football Playoff game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday night in TAPPS action In TAPPS action, Brazos Christian opened up the post season at home against Alpha Omega.

During the first quarter Brazos Christian Quarterback Levi Hancock takes to the air. He connects with Ryan Burtin who’s waiting just outside the end zone for a quick touchdown run and a 31 yard play overall.

Brazos Christian’s offense will keep hitting the gas Friday night.

During the second quarter, there was a play that looked like it might fall apart but didn’t.

Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock had a snap go over his head. The ball bounces once on the ground and Hancock picks it up. He darts a pass to the waiting hands of Hayden Tillery in the end zone for a 35 yard pass.

At halftime the score was Brazos Christian 28 - Alpha Omega 0.

The Eagles get the shutout and continue to advance in the playoffs.

Final score: Alpha Omega 0 - Brazos Christian 49.

