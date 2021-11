BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers and Rosebud-Lott Cougars met at Tiger Stadium in Bremond for the first round of Class 2A Division 1 playoffs.

It was the Cougars who got on the board first but the Tigers would go onto score 34 unanswered points, including an 81 yard punt return from Andrew Newman, to get the 34-7 win.

