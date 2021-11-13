Advertisement

China Spring ends Madisonville’s playoff run 50-7

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The China Spring Cougars grabbed an early lead and never looked back in a 50-7 win over Madisonville at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

The Cougars grabbed a 7-0 lead following a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sebastian Trevino to Tre Hafford. Trevino will score on a quarterback keeper to make it 15-0, then hook up with Isaiah Williams with a 92-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-0.

The Mustangs finish their season with a 4-7 record.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
Missing Texas 3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M president tests positive for COVID-19
Student Aggies protesting at Rudder Plaza.
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment

Latest News

Aggies Outlast Abilene Christian, 81-80, in Double Overtime
St. Joseph Catholic Eagles
St. Joseph gets first-round shutout win over San Marcos Hill Country
Centerville rolls over Rosebud-Lott
Rudder falls to Marshall in first ever playoff game