China Spring ends Madisonville’s playoff run 50-7

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The China Spring Cougars grabbed an early lead and never looked back in a 50-7 win over Madisonville at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

The Cougars grabbed a 7-0 lead following a 14-yard touchdown pass from Sebastian Trevino to Tre Hafford. Trevino will score on a quarterback keeper to make it 15-0, then hook up with Isaiah Williams with a 92-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-0.

The Mustangs finish their season with a 4-7 record.

