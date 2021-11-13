Advertisement

College Station rolls into area round of playoffs with 42-10 win over McKinney North

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat McKinney North 42-10 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A Division I playoffs at Cougar Field Friday night.

The Cougars started out hot scoring on their first possession with a touchdown pass from Jett Huff to Traylen Suel. Huff then connected with Bradley Jones in the endzone to take a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Marquise Collins ran it in for a touchdown. Huff had 2 more touchdowns in the second quarter, another one to Suel and one deep to Dalton Carnes. The Cougars shut out the Bulldawgs in the first half, up 35-0 at the break. McKinney North finally found the endzone in the fourth quarter, but College Station was able to cruise to their 7th bi-district win in a row.

The Cougars will have a rematch of the 2019 area round playoff game with Frisco Lone Star next week.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
Missing Texas 3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Student Aggies protesting at Rudder Plaza.
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M president tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Brazos Christian defeats Alpha Omega in Friday Football Playoff game
Texas A&M Tennis
Stoiana Stars on Day One of Texas A&M Fall Invitational
2021 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results
Volleyball Travels to Face No. 7 Kentucky