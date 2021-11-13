College Station rolls into area round of playoffs with 42-10 win over McKinney North

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat McKinney North 42-10 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A Division I playoffs at Cougar Field Friday night.

The Cougars started out hot scoring on their first possession with a touchdown pass from Jett Huff to Traylen Suel. Huff then connected with Bradley Jones in the endzone to take a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Marquise Collins ran it in for a touchdown. Huff had 2 more touchdowns in the second quarter, another one to Suel and one deep to Dalton Carnes. The Cougars shut out the Bulldawgs in the first half, up 35-0 at the break. McKinney North finally found the endzone in the fourth quarter, but College Station was able to cruise to their 7th bi-district win in a row.

The Cougars will have a rematch of the 2019 area round playoff game with Frisco Lone Star next week.

