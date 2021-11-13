Pittman, Stoiana Guide Women’s Tennis to Five Wins on Day Two of A&M Fall Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis freshmen Ellie Pittman and Mary Stoiana stood out on the second day of play at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Saturday afternoon. The Maroon & White amassed five total victories at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center split between three singles triumphs and two doubles wins.

A&M’s day began in the doubles competition, where Pittman and Elise Robbins teamed up for the Aggies first win of the morning in a 6-4 result against Kelly Keller and Presley Southerland of Arkansas. Stoiana and Renee McBryde utilized that momentum to complete a hard-fought 7-5 showing over the Razorback duo of Grace O’Donnell and Tatum Rice.

The Aggies transitioned into singles play, where McBryde got off to a strong start in a 7-5, 6-1 win over Mia Rabinowitz of LSU. Stoiana continued her flurry of superb efforts with her second ranked victory in as many days, taking down LSU’s No. 43-ranked veteran Taylor Bridges in a steady 6-3, 6-3 showing. Pittman rounded out the afternoon for the Maroon & White, cementing a 6-4, 6-4 win over LSU’s Nina Geissler.

The Indianapolis native Pittman is 2-0 in singles through the first two days of play in Aggieland and has yet to drop a set over the course of the weekend tournament. She has now totaled four wins in her young collegiate career and is 4-1 in her last five outings. Meanwhile, the Southbury, Connecticut, native Stoiana continues to cement herself as one of the premier freshmen in college tennis, rising to a 6-2 record through this point in the fall campaign. Her 4-1 mark against nationally ranked opposition currently paces the Texas A&M roster, and is the most ranked victories by an Aggie true freshman since Katya Townsend racked up eight in the 2018-19 season.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis concludes the fall tournament portion of its 2021-22 schedule on Sunday, as the Maroon & White prepare for the third and final day of action at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational. First serve in the doubles competition from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center is slated for 9 a.m. with singles matches to follow.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s performance…

“It was definitely a step forward. We played much better in doubles today, and I think several people individually played better singles. That was our challenge for the matches, we needed to see some improvement and we definitely accomplished that today. We are looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow, because we know that the final day of a three-day event can be a little challenging. Our goal is to come out with a bunch of energy and take it to another level tomorrow. It is our last match day of the fall season, so we expect the team to come out fired up and ready to end things on a high note.”

Freshman Ellie Pittman

On her two wins Saturday and expectations for Sunday…

“Elise and I came out really strong today in doubles. We played very aggressive, and I think we were very decisive with the shots we took. I was able to take some of the momentum from that win into my singles match, and I feel really confident about the decisions I was able to make today. As a team, I think we ended on a high note today, so we should come in tomorrow ready to play well and finish the fall season out strong.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

Texas A&M Fall Invitational – Day Two

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

Grace Joyce (PRIN) def. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. #43 Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

Ellie Pittman (TAMU) def. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-4, 6-4

Ena Babic (LSU) def. Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Jeanette Mireles (TAMU) 7-6(8), 6-3

Grace O’Donnell (ARK) def. Kayal Gownder (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Skyler Grishuk (PRIN) def. #108 Katya Townsend (TAMU) 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Ellie Pittman / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Kelly Keller / Presley Southerland (ARK) 6-4

Taylor Bridges / Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) def. Jeanette Mireles / Gianna Pielet (TAMU) 6-4

Renee McBryde / Mary Stoiana (TAMU) def. Grace O’Donnell / Tatum Rice (ARK) 7-5

