Rudder falls to Marshall in first ever playoff game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team lost to Marshall 24-21 Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district round playoff game at Maverick Stadium. It was Rudder’s first playoff game in program history.

The two teams went to overtime tied at 21. Rudder got the ball first in overtime but missed a field goal. Buck Buchanan kicked a 33 yard field goal to give Marshall the victory.

The Mavericks will face Crosby in the area round of the playoffs. Rudder ends the season 6-4.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.