Advertisement

Rudder falls to Marshall in first ever playoff game

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team lost to Marshall 24-21 Friday night in a Class 5A Division 2 bi-district round playoff game at Maverick Stadium. It was Rudder’s first playoff game in program history.

The two teams went to overtime tied at 21. Rudder got the ball first in overtime but missed a field goal. Buck Buchanan kicked a 33 yard field goal to give Marshall the victory.

The Mavericks will face Crosby in the area round of the playoffs. Rudder ends the season 6-4.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
Missing Texas 3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M president tests positive for COVID-19
Student Aggies protesting at Rudder Plaza.
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment

Latest News

Aggies Outlast Abilene Christian, 81-80, in Double Overtime
St. Joseph Catholic Eagles
St. Joseph gets first-round shutout win over San Marcos Hill Country
Centerville rolls over Rosebud-Lott
China Spring ends Madisonville’s playoff run 50-7