Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree adoptions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station kicked off the Angel Tree Adoptions at the Post Oak Mall Friday.

The food court houses a Christmas tree that displays paper slips with a child’s name, age, toy preferences and clothing size. That child would go without a gift if not for the Angel Tree Adoptions. Visitors are able to grab a slip and buy gifts specifically for that child.

Darius Hunter, now 21, was once a name on a Christmas tree.

“It wasn’t just a simple gift, you know, it meant more to me than a gift. It meant that someone actually cared what we were going through,” Hunter said.

He now works at the Salvation Army as a maintenance tech and mission specialist assistant.

“Being homeless really has flipped a switch in my brain, as like not all things are peaches and cream, you know what I’m saying, but there is help out there, so I try to live my life day by day helping others and doing the most good,” Hunter said.

Regan Schulman is a local who has participated in the Angel Tree Adoptions nearly all of her life, she’s now 25.

“I’ve been thankful enough that I’ve always had all of my Christmas lists underneath the tree, and I realized that that’s not a reality for everybody here in Bryan-College Station,” Schulman said.

This year, there are over 2,500 children who will receive gifts.

“And I think that’s directly related to the impact we’ve seen from COVID and our economy and so more families in need than ever before,” Capt. Timothy Israel said.

Capt. Israel believes the gifts make an impact on families the same way Hunter was impacted.

“It provides hope to those families. It helps them to know even in the situation they’re currently facing, that there’s people there to help and support them and that there’s better days ahead,” Israel said.

Angel adoptions will be every day at Post Oak Mall until Dec. 13, except for Sundays and Thanksgiving Day. Gifts will be given on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

