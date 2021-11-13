Advertisement

St. Joseph gets first-round shutout win over San Marcos Hill Country

St. Josephs wins 46-0
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -St. Joseph opened up six-man football against Hill Country Christian Friday night under the lights.

The Eagles dominated the entire night, scoring 32 points in the first quarter.

Midway in the second quarter, the sophomore quarterback Marc Mishler connected with the sophomore receiver Bryant Hutka in the corner, where he walked right into the end zone to put his team up 40-0.

With 40 seconds left in the first half, the sophomore running back, Jackson Carey, gets the handoff on the three-yard line. Despite a big hit on the goal line, Carey crosses the goal line for the touchdown.

St. Joseph gets a first-round shutout 46-0 over San Marcos Hill Country to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani had fought for life since the catastrophe at the...
Texas A&M student succumbs to Astroworld injuries, bringing death toll to 9
Gabriel Ortiz
Man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Brazos Co. business, individuals for weeks
3-year-old McKenzie Byrne
Missing Texas 3-year-old found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
Katherine Banks was announced as the lone finalist for President of Texas A&M University
Texas A&M president tests positive for COVID-19
Student Aggies protesting at Rudder Plaza.
Student Aggies protest against hate speech; calls for Texas A&M to foster more inclusive campus environment

Latest News

Aggies Outlast Abilene Christian, 81-80, in Double Overtime
Centerville rolls over Rosebud-Lott
China Spring ends Madisonville’s playoff run 50-7
Rudder falls to Marshall in first ever playoff game