St. Joseph gets first-round shutout win over San Marcos Hill Country
St. Josephs wins 46-0
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -St. Joseph opened up six-man football against Hill Country Christian Friday night under the lights.
The Eagles dominated the entire night, scoring 32 points in the first quarter.
Midway in the second quarter, the sophomore quarterback Marc Mishler connected with the sophomore receiver Bryant Hutka in the corner, where he walked right into the end zone to put his team up 40-0.
With 40 seconds left in the first half, the sophomore running back, Jackson Carey, gets the handoff on the three-yard line. Despite a big hit on the goal line, Carey crosses the goal line for the touchdown.
St. Joseph gets a first-round shutout 46-0 over San Marcos Hill Country to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
