Women’s Golf Signs First Recruiting Class of Chadwell Era

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell announced the signing of three student-athletes in the 2022 recruiting class, marking the inaugural signing class of the Chadwell era in Aggieland on Saturday.

“This class provides us with depth. It will add competition within our team for the coming years. We will lose a lot of experience next year, so this group will get an opportunity to play a lot of golf for us. We wanted to make our presence known in the state of Texas and recruit it harder than year’s past. One of our goals is to make sure that our homegrown talent knows that we are interested in them and that we want them to represent the finest institution in the state down here in Aggieland.

On my past teams, I have always had a strong presence of European talent on my rosters. I rely on a lot of relationships that I have built there, and I love bringing in international talent and educating them on what we have to offer here. This class excites me because I feel like we are bringing in three young ladies that are exactly what we want to build the foundation of this program on.”

Chadwell’s first signing class features two of the best players in the state of Texas in Mia Nixon and Allyn Stephens. The duo will join a roster that currently has six golfers from the Lone Star State. Additionally, Chadwell signed one of the best amateurs in the world and the No. 1 golfer from Slovenia, Antonia Zacharovska.

Mia Nixon | Martins Mill, Texas | Martins Mill High School

Nixon comes in as the No. 1 player in the state of Texas and the No. 32 overall golfer of her class, according to the American Junior Golf Association rankings. She finished tied for ninth at the AJGA Polo Golf Junior Classic at Liberty National on June 28, 2021 and has four top-15 finishes this year in AJGA tournaments. At Martins Mill High School, Nixon has won back-to-back 2A State Championships, and boasts a scoring average of 73.33.

Chadwell on Nixon…

“I have known Mia for quite some time now. The first thing that sticks out, is that she reminds me a lot of me. She was a two-sport athlete and has played a lot of basketball. This year, she has decided to fully commit to golf, and her trajectory has skyrocketed. I am excited for her to learn and develop here, and I think that development will be very rapid once she gets on campus.”

Allyn Stephens | Houston, Texas | Kincaid High School

Stephens comes in as the No. 3 golfer in the Lone Star State, hailing from Houston where she plays at Kincaid High School. In the AJGA rankings, Stephens is rated as the No. 39 player in the 2022 class. The Aggie won the AJGA Shreveport Junior this summer where she shot rounds of 34-35-69-71. She also locked in a third-place finish at the Patrick Reed AJGA Junior Championship, carding an 8-over 223 (77-74-72).

Chadwell on Stephens…

“Every day she puts in the work. She is super athletic, trains at a very high level and is an overall great teammate. Her work ethic is amazing, and she has improved all throughout her junior career. I can’t wait to get her down here to see how she grows as a player and person.”

Antonia Zacharovska | Kosice, Slovakia | Lomnicky

According to the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Zacharovska is the best amateur in Slovakia and is the No. 171 overall amateur in the world. She has won 12 tournaments in the past 104 weeks, including six within the calendar year. Since 2019, the Kosice, Slovakia, native has recorded 25 top-10 finishes to go along with her 12 victories.

Chadwell on Zacharovska…

“All she does is win. The thing that I love the most about Antonia, is that it seems like she is playing in a tournament every other week, and so she wins every other week. Her run she has been on has been so impressive. She just continues to win against some really great talent. She is a great fit for Aggieland and will absolutely love what this community provides.”