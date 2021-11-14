Aggies Unable to Overcome No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Texas A&M volleyball (12-11, 5-8 SEC) opened its two-match series with nationally-ranked Kentucky (19-4, 12-1 SEC) on Saturday afternoon, falling in straight sets (17-25, 18-25, 15-25) at Memorial Coliseum.

Lauren Davis led the way for the Maroon & White offensively, finishing with 10 kills. Camille Conner fell a dig shy of a double-double, registering 23 assists and nine digs.

Kentucky drew its largest lead approaching the midway point of the set, holding a 13-6 advantage. Out of an A&M-called timeout, the Aggies used Davis’ second kill to cut into their deficit. The Wildcats drew an 18-11 lead on a three-point run, before a swing on the right side from Treyaunna Rush brought life into the Aggies. The Maroon & White cut Kentucky’s lead to as little as five, but the Wildcats held on for the 25-17 opening-set win.

London Austin-Roark’s second kill gave A&M its first lead of the match, holding an early 4-3 edge, before the Wildcats pieced together a 4-0 run to jump back in front. Davis continued to find scoring opportunities for A&M, as the junior tallied her match-leading eighth kill with the Aggies trailing 17-12. A kill from Morgan Christon spoiled set point for the Wildcats, but Kentucky grabbed the second set, 25-18.

A kill from Mallory Talbert kickstarted the Maroon & White’s offense in the third frame, before the middle blocker’s fourth kill brought A&M back within three, sitting at a 12-9 deficit. Kentucky responded with three-straight points, managing a 15-9 lead at the media break. A tip over the block and joust at the net by Christon kept the Aggies within reach, but the Wildcats climbed their way to an eight-point advantage, before sealing the deciding set, 25-15.

UP NEXT

The Aggies will get another shot at the Wildcats on Sunday. First serve is set for 1 p.m. CT and is set to air nationally on the SEC Network with Paul Sunderland and Missy Whittemore on the call.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Lauri “Bird” Kuhn

On Allison Fields’ performance at the libero position…

“Allison’s energy and her will to make plays and make everyone around her better impacts us. I was proud of the way she competed and battled and kept the energy throughout the match. It felt good to see her out there embracing in that role.”

On adjustments the team needs to make tomorrow…

“We need to improve our first contact – serving and passing. Offensively, we were able to piece some things together, but we need to be able to take something away from Kentucky defensively.”

