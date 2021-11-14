City of Bryan hosts community Thanksgiving dinner to celebrate 150th anniversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan wrapped up its 150th anniversary celebrations in grand style Saturday night with a Thanksgiving dinner.

Hundred of community members attended the event at the Brazos County Expo Center.

City officials say the night of food, music, and fellowship was their way of bringing the entire community together.

City leaders from the past and present, including former mayors, councilpersons, and employees, also spent the evening reflecting on how far the city has come over the last 150 years.

”Bryan has a really long history in the community. You know we started even before 1871 with a really strong agricultural and railroad history, and we are wanting to make sure that we celebrate all the cultures and the people and the things that really made Bryan what it is today.”

State Representatives John Raney and Kyle Kacal and other state leaders were also on hand for the night’s festivities.

News 3′s own Karla Castillo was the emcee for the evening.

