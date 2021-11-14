College Station falls in 5 sets to Manvel in the Class 5A Region lll final

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - After beating last year’s state runner-up Fulshear yesterday, the College Station Lady Cougars faced Manvel today in the Class 5A Region III finals.

After winning the first match with ease (25-15), the Mavericks tied things up at 1-1 in the second set (25-20). After the third match, The Lady Cougars regained the lead 2-1. Manvel made a late comeback but College Station held on for the win in set three (25-21) and was one game away from making state. However, after College Station errors and the Mavericks capitalizing, Manvel made a thrilling comeback in the fourth set and forced a fifth.

In the fifth, the Mavericks went on an 8-0 run and fought off the Cougars comeback attempt to win 15-12.

Manvel will make their first appearance at state next week against Canyon in the state semifinals.

