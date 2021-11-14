Advertisement

Explosion reported outside hospital in Liverpool, England

An explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor...
An explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor and Merseyside Police reported in tweets Sunday.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor and Merseyside Police reported in tweets Sunday.

One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported.

“The incident at the #Liverpool Women’s Hospital is unsettling and upsetting and my thoughts are with those affected,” Mayor Joanne Anderson said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris...
Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
Rail road running through Downtown Bryan.
Bryan Quiet Zone project seeing delays
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Meadow Creek
Crime Stoppers investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Brazos County
Santa’s Wonderland opens for a new season of holiday fun Texas style
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will hold a fundraiser to celebrate the life...
Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in honor of former Rudder student

Latest News

The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
After about two weeks of a trial, a jury is about to decided the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse.
National Guard on standby ahead of Rittenhouse verdict
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2019 photo, scorpions wander in a tank after being captured in Lost...
Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions that sting more than 500