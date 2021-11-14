Advertisement

Gucci, Xbox to sell $10,000 special edition consoles

Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.
Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.(Source: Gucci/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Luxury brand Gucci is teaming up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Together, they are releasing a special edition Xbox Series X.

It will only set you back $10,000, but it includes an Xbox Ultimate Game Pass.

The bundle will come with a console, two wireless controllers and a fashionable carrying case.

Gucci laser-etched the console with its iconic Rhombi design.

The company said the pattern alludes to both the initials of Guccio Gucci and the shorthand for “good game.”

The case is designed to be on the go, with dedicated space for both controllers and the Xbox.

Gucci plans to sell 100 units through its flagship stores. You can get yours starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris...
Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
Rail road running through Downtown Bryan.
Bryan Quiet Zone project seeing delays
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Meadow Creek
Crime Stoppers investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Brazos County
Santa’s Wonderland opens for a new season of holiday fun Texas style
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention will hold a fundraiser to celebrate the life...
Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in honor of former Rudder student

Latest News

Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
18-year-old missing from Michigan State University
President Joe Biden speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day. While some U.S....
US Catholic bishops may dodge rebuke of Biden over abortion
Politically divided Michigan stands to benefit from the infrastructure bill.
Biden to sell infrastructure bill in politically divided Michigan
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, still best known as “Mayor Pete,” is a newcomer...
Buttigieg’s star rises as $1 trillion Biden agenda shifts toward him