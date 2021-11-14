Navasota hosts Reds, Wheats & Blues Festival

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota hosted its fifth annual Red, Wheats and Blues Festival Saturday, and officials say the community’s response to the event returning was staggering.

The city wasn’t able to host the event last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but pre-sales for this event outnumbered any other event the city has hosted, according to Johnny McNally, Navasota-Grimes County Chamber of Commerce president.

“We’re really proud to show off our heritage,” said McNally.

Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of shopping from 18 local businesses, sampling from 14 wineries/breweries, viewing art and listening to live music.

“It’s a great time for people to come out and do some pre-Christmas shopping in a safe way,” said McNally.

There’s a lot of growth coming to the city, according to McNally, so he enjoys it when events like the festival showcase the city.

“When we host an event like this, they get to rediscover Navasota that they’ve never seen, and people can see that we have a lot going on here in Navasota,” McNally said.

Navasota has more events planned for the holiday season, which can be seen here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.